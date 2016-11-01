Novak Djokovic turns to spiritual guru in bid to fend off Murray

Serb is facing battle from Wimbledon champion to hold on to number one ranking

Novak Djokovic is out of form. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is reported to have turned to a spiritual guru who specialises in meditation and extremely long hugs as he bids to hold on to his world number one position in the face of a serious challenge from Andy Murray.

Pepe Imaz, an ex-Spanish tennis player who preaches a philosophy of Amor Y Paz (Love and Peace) as central to his coaching, has accompanied Djokovic this week at the Paris Masters tournament.

It is understood Djokovic came into contact with Imaz through the tennis player’s brother Marko, who reportedly turned to the Spaniard when his form dipped two years ago.

It has been a year of contrasting fortunes for Djokovic who won the French and Australian Open titles but then suffered a shock defeat in the third round at Wimbledon which the player later discussed in the context of “private issues” affecting his game .

Harmony

In the video posted first on Imaz’s site, Djokovic and his new-found guru are among six people seated in a conference room, including the tennis player’s brother and Daniela Hantuchova, a former top 10 player.

Imaz opens proceedings by talking about his philosophy, after which Djokovic says: “We are all looking for love, happiness and harmony. We need to be able to look inwards and to establish this connection with a divine light.”

Djokovic wouldn’t expand on his coaching team when quizzed by reporters at the weekend but Boris Becker and Marian Vajda, instrumental in his rise to the top of the sport in recent years, are not currently with him in the French capital. Guardian Service

