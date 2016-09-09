Novak Djokovic sees off Gael Monfils to make US Open final

Frenchman wins third set after showing little interest in early stages against world number one

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Gael Monfils of France during their semi-final match at Flushing Meadows. Photograph: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Gael Monfils of France during their semi-final match at Flushing Meadows. Photograph: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

 

World number one Novak Djokovic scrapped his way into the US Open final for a seventh time on Friday with a confounding 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over enigmatic Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Often viewed as more showman than competitor, the 10th-seeded Monfils tested the patience of both Djokovic and the fans with a display of tennis that swung wildly from dynamic to indifferent.

With Monfils showing little interest and even less effort in dropping the opening two sets on a hot and muggy day, the unhappy Arthur Ashe Stadium fans voiced their displeasure as they showered the Frenchman with jeers and boos.

But when trailing 2-0 and a break down, the player who reached the semi-finals without dropping a set suddenly appeared as Monfils battled back to take the third set.

Djokovic will take on either Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka or sixth-seeded Japanese Kei Nishikori in Sunday’s final in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer won four straight from 2004.

