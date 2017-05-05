Novak Djokovic sacks coaching team in bid to recover his form

Novak Djokovic has announced he will part company with three of his longtime coaching staff with immediate effect.

A statement on the Serb’s website on Friday confirmed that the coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic will end their association. It follows “a detailed analysis of the game, achieved results in the previous period, and also after discussing private plans of each team member. Despite the fantastic cooperation so far, Djokovic felt he needed to make a change, and to introduce new energy in order to raise his level of play.”

Djokovic added: “I am forever grateful to Marian, GG and Miljan for a decade of friendship, professionalism and commitment to my career goals. Without their support I couldn’t have achieved these professional heights. I know they completely dedicated themselves and their lives to help me achieve my dreams and they were always my driving force and wind in my back. It was not an easy decision, but we all felt that we need a change. I am very grateful and proud of our relationship and unbreakable bond that we built through years of mutual love, respect and understanding. They are my family and that will never change.”

Vajda, from Slovakia, is a former professional who began coaching Djokovic in 2006 before being replaced by Boris Becker. Vajda remained part of the coaching team, however, and was with Djokovic at last month’s Monte Carlo Masters, where he was beaten in the quarter-finals by David Goffin.

“Time spent with Novak feels like a whole lifetime,” said Vajda. “We were part of many of his incredible achievements, we were living and breathing for his dreams. I gave everything I could as a coach and I am very proud of our results. We arrived to the point where we all realised we need new energy in the team. Novak can do so much more and I am sure he will.”

Last November, Djokovic enlisted the help of the former Spanish player Pepe Imaz, who preaches a philosophy of amor y paz (love and peace) as central to his coaching. In his statement, the world No2 added that he believes this “shock therapy” will help him achieve better results, although he intends to take his time in selecting a new coach.

“I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process,” said Djokovic. “I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again.

“I have so much faith in this process and that’s why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally. I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don’t want to rush my decision. I will be on the tour alone for a while with support of my family and management. I will inform the public when I find the right person, but for now I thank you for your support and understanding.”