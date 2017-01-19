Novak Djokovic dumped out by world No117 in five-set thriller

The Serb suffered a shock second round loss to Denis Istomin at the Australian Open

Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin celebrates winning his Australian Open men’s singles second round match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Australian Open after falling victim to a stunning five-set defeat at the hands of wild card Denis Istomin.

Djokovic was chasing a record seventh title in Melbourne, but his pursuit is over for another year after Istomin, ranked 117th in the world, edged a mammoth contest 7-6 (10/8) 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

It means after winning four consecutive grand slams between 2015 and 2016, Djokovic has now gone three tournaments without adding to his tally of 12 major triumphs.

Istomin, meanwhile, goes through to face 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in round three.

