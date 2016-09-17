Noelle Lenihan captures Ireland’s 11th medal with bronze in F38 Discus

The 16-year-old set a Paralympic record for her classification

John O'Sullivan in Rio de Janeiro

Noelle Lenihan of Ireland celebrates winning bronze after the F38 Discus Final at the Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Noelle Lenihan of Ireland celebrates winning bronze after the F38 Discus Final at the Olympic Stadium during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

 

Noelle Lenihan, the second youngest member of the Ireland Paralympics team at 16 years of age, won a bronze medal at the Olympic stadium in Rio tonight in the F38 Discus final and in the process set a Paralympic record for her classification. It is Ireland’s 11th medal of the Games.

The gold medal winner, China’s Na Mi – she threw a world record – is categorised as F37 as is the silver medallist, Brazil’s Shirlene Coelho.

It was a brilliant effort from the Charleville teenager, who had to deal with waiting until the second last day of the Games for her event. Whatever nerves she had, she mastered, and her throw of 31.71 was just 43 centimetres adrift of her personal best.

One of seven children – she has five sisters Siobhan, Elizabeth, Sharon, her twin Eimear, Megan and a brother, James – her family were very involved in sports and one of those was athletics in North Cork athletic club.

The first person she’s likely to ring is her father and coach, Jim. He wanted his daughter to have the same outlet that his other children had in the local athletic club and in the absence of a throwing coach, he went and acquired the expertise.

It was an unconsciously selfless act between a father and daughter without a single thought of what might transpire. On a Saturday night in Rio it carried an even greater resonance.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.