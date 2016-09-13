Nicole Turner reaches fourth final of 2016 Rio Paralympics

14-year-old Laois swimmer will compete in 400m freestyle final on Tuesday night

Nicole Turner has reached her fourth final of the 2016 Rio Payalympics. Photograph: Inpho

Nicole Turner has reached her fourth final of the 2016 Rio Payalympics. Photograph: Inpho

 

Nicole Turner has qualified for her fourth final of the Rio Paralympics after she finished sixth overall in the S6 400m freestyle heats.

14-year-old Turner swam a season’s best of 5.51.99 on Tuesday afternoon to finish fourth in her heat.

And that time was good enough to see her comfortably through to Tuesday night’s final, which gets underway at 9.40pm Irish time.

Turner’s heat was won by Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, who posted the fastest time of 5.25.27.

World record holder Mereshko is set to battle Britain’s Eleanor Simmons for gold in the final, after she won the afternoon’s other heat in a time of 5.37.75.

Turner’s qualification for the 400m final has continued a fine Paralympics for the Laois swimmer after she reached the finals of the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.