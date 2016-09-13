Nicole Turner reaches fourth final of 2016 Rio Paralympics

Nicole Turner has qualified for her fourth final of the Rio Paralympics after she finished sixth overall in the S6 400m freestyle heats.

14-year-old Turner swam a season’s best of 5.51.99 on Tuesday afternoon to finish fourth in her heat.

And that time was good enough to see her comfortably through to Tuesday night’s final, which gets underway at 9.40pm Irish time.

Turner’s heat was won by Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Mereshko, who posted the fastest time of 5.25.27.

World record holder Mereshko is set to battle Britain’s Eleanor Simmons for gold in the final, after she won the afternoon’s other heat in a time of 5.37.75.

Turner’s qualification for the 400m final has continued a fine Paralympics for the Laois swimmer after she reached the finals of the 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.