Nico Rosberg wins at Monza to cut World Championship gap to two points

German now has seven wins to Lewis Hamilton’s six at title race hots up

Paul Weaver At Monza

Nice Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix to cut Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s World Championship lead to just two points. Photograph: Afp

Nice Rosberg won the Italian Grand Prix to cut Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s World Championship lead to just two points. Photograph: Afp

 

Lewis Hamilton saw his world championship lead over Nico Rosberg cut to two points when he gifted victory to his Mercedes team-mate at the Italian Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Hamilton made an awful start and slipped back to sixth. He clawed his way up to second and though he made up some ground on Rosberg it was never going to be enough to close the gap.

Hamilton had led Rosberg by 19 points before the previous grand prix at Spa but lost 10 points there after starting from the back of the grid; here, he lost another seven.

He knows he has a fight on his hands for the remaining seven races. Rosberg has had seven victories to Hamilton’s six this season.

At the start, Hamilton saw not only Rosberg but also the Ferrari team of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen sweep past him, followed by Valtteri Bottas. Daniel Ricciardo went through to push the British driver back to sixth.

Hamilton managed to get past Ricciardo and Bottas and, because Vettel and Raikkonen were on a two-stop strategy (the Mercedes pair were on one-stop) ,he managed to finish behind Rosberg. The gap was 15 seconds.

It was a major blow to Hamilton as Formula One turned its back on Europe to prepare for the remaining races. He also missed the chance to equal Juan Manuel Fangio’s record of three straight victories in the Italian Grand Prix.

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.