Nick Kyrgios wears ’F*** Donald Trump’ t-shirt in interview

The controversial tennis player wore the t-short at a press conference in Sydney

Nick Kyrgios courted more controversy when he was pictured wearing a ‘F*** Donald Trump’ T-shirt at a press conference in Sydney. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Nick Kyrgios courted more controversy when he was pictured wearing a ‘F*** Donald Trump’ T-shirt at a press conference in Sydney. Photo: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Nick Kyrgios’ controversial career took another turn on Monday night when he was pictured wearing a ‘F*** Donald Trump’ t-shirt at a press conference in Sydney.

The Australian changed into the top, which also displayed a picture of the US President complete with devil horns, shortly after defeating Rafael Nadal in five sets in a Fast4 exhibition match in his homeland.

When asked about wearing the T-shirt, Kyrgios told the Australian media: “It’s pretty explanatory.”

The 21-year-old, currently managing a knee injury ahead of the start of the Australian Open next week, returned to his dressing room and changed back into his branded sports top after the interview.

Kyrgios has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons on several occasions during his brief career.

He was fined twice by the Association of Tennis Professionals, firstly for an on-court remark about Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend during their Rogers Cup match in Montreal in 2015 and then a year later for his behaviour during a defeat to qualifier Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters.

Kyrgios also pulled out of the Rio Olympics last year due to an ongoing row with the Australian Olympic Committee.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.