Nick Kyrgios courts more trouble for Shanghai Masters antics

Australian player appeared to walk off the court before world number 110 Mischa Zverev had returned the ball to him

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action against Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Shanghai Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre in Shanghai, China. (Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in action against Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Shanghai Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre in Shanghai, China. (Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

 

Nick Kyrgios risked causing controversy once again after he was knocked out of the second round of the Shanghai Masters after apparently serving without any effort.

The Australian tennis player, ranked 14 in the world, also appeared to walk off the court before his opponent, the world number 110 Mischa Zverev, had returned the ball to him and, one occasion seemed to make no attempt to return a Zverev serve. He lost the match 6-3, 6-1.

On Tuesday, Kyrgios claimed to be “bored” as he beat the world number 29 Sam Querrey in the first round.

Last year, he was fined $1500 for calling the tournament “a circus” and criticising the “f**king surface”. Four days ago, however, he beat David Goffin to win the Japan Open. Previously, he sparked criticism after apparently refusing to try at Wimbledon in 2015 in protest at receiving a code violation for swearing during his fourth round defeat to Richard Gasquet.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.