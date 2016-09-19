NFL round-up: Patriots hold off Dolphins while Steelers beat Bengals

Kelvin Benjamin scored twice in the third quarter as the Panthers beat the 49ers

The United States flag covering the field before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings at the brand new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Vikings defeated the Titans 25-16. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The United States flag covering the field before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings at the brand new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Vikings defeated the Titans 25-16. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

 

The New England Patriots held off a Miami Dolphins fightback for a 31-24 win which takes them to 2-0 despite the absence of Tom Brady and now Jimmy Garoppolo.

With the four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback suspended, his back-up threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Danny Amendola — but left the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder before half-time.

LeGarrette Blount’s touchdown run extended the Pats’ advantage to a commanding 31-3 in the third quarter as rookie Jacoby Brissett held the fort under centre. Touchdowns from Kenny Stills, Jordan Cameron and Kenyan Drake set up a tense finish but Duron Harmon intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s ‘Hail Mary’ in the closing seconds to ice the win.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-16 in a repeat of last season’s AFC wild card game, and again it finished in controversial circumstances.

After January’s Bengals meltdown left Steelers star Antonio Brown concussed by an illegal hit and out of the remainder of the play-offs, this time the dispute was over refereeing decisions.

Trailing by eight with two minutes remaining, the Bengals lost their chance of a comeback when rookie Tyler Boyd was adjudged to have fumbled despite replays showing his knee was down before James Harrison’s hit. Cincinnati were also aggrieved CJ Uzomah’s touchdown was not awarded in the third quarter.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, the luckless Cleveland Browns led 20-0 in the first quarter but a blocked extra point, returned by Tavon Young for a rare defensive two-point conversion, sparked a 25-20 comeback win for the Baltimore Ravens featuring two Mike Wallace touchdowns.

Kelvin Benjamin scored twice in the third quarter as last season’s Super Bowl runners-up the Carolina Panthers won 46-27 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carolina’s NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints were beaten 16-13 by the New York Giants after Josh Brown’s late field goal.

The Dallas Cowboys edged a tight match against the Washington Redskins in the Giants’ NFC East. With Washington leading 23-20 late in the game, Kirk Cousins was intercepted in the end zone by Barry Church and Dallas drove downfield to win it 27-23 with Alfred Morris’ touchdown run.

Marcus Mariota led a fourth-quarter comeback, with touchdown passes to Delanie Walker and Andre Johnson, as the Tennessee Titans beat the Detroit Lions 16-15, while the Houston Texans won 19-12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.