NFL round-up: Dallas Cowboys extend winning run to six

The Dallas Cowboys won their sixth straight game, beating the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime.

The NFC East-leading Cowboys (6-1) came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won on the first possession of overtime. A scrambling Dak Prescott hit tight end Jason Witten on a 5-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard game-winning drive.

Quarterback Prescott failed to complete at least half of his passes for the first time in his young career. The fourth-round draft pick went 19 of 39 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Tom Brady passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns in the New England Patriots’ 41-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Brady improved to 26-3 against the Bills, tying Brett Favre’s NFL record for most wins against a single opponent.

The Patriots (7-1) avenged their only defeat of the season, a 16-0 loss to the Bills four weeks ago, when Brady was serving the final game of his Deflategate suspension.

Buffalo (4-4) has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining, and Matt Bryant’s extra point gave the Falcons a 33-32 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan completed 28 of 35 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons (5-3) ended a four-game, head-to-head losing streak to the Packers (4-3).

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t get the Packers within range for a field-goal attempt in the final seconds. though.

Neither quarterback was intercepted, and Ryan extended his NFL record for consecutive games with more than 200 yards passing to 47.

Drew Brees completed 27 of 35 passes for 265 yards, including a go-ahead 2-yard slant to Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter, to lift New Orleans over Seattle 25-20.

Brees also leaped and stretched the ball over the goal line in the first half for a 1-yard rushing score for the 3-4 Saints.

Seattle (4-2-1) had a chance to win with the game’s final play, but Russell Wilson’s pass in the back of the end zone for Jermaine Kearse was incomplete as the clock expired.

Running back Jonathan Stewart ran for a pair of touchdowns and Carolina found a remedy for its recent struggles by holding off Arizona 30-20.

A rematch of last season’s NFC championship game nearly turned into another rout for the Panthers (2-5), who played energized in breaking a four-game skid even though they did not score a second-half touchdown.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had an average day, completing 14 of 27 passes for 212 yards.

Oakland went for it on fourth down late in overtime and got a 41-yard touchdown to beat Tampa Bay 30-24.

Derek Carr hit Seth Roberts with a short pass and Roberts broke a tackle before going 41 yards for the winning score. Carr passed for 513 yards for the Raiders (6-2).

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt late in overtime and the Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals settled for a 27-27 tie at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Redskins drove from their 22-yard line to the Cincinnati 16 and called for Hopkins to seal the win.

But Bengals coach Marvin Lewis had called timeout before the snap. On his second attempt, Hopkins was wide left.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who had not completed a pass this season, came off the bench when Alex Smith suffered a concussion and led Kansas City to a 30-14 victory against struggling Indianapolis.

Foles completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns and combined with Smith to give the Chiefs (5-2) 350 passing yards.

Behind the fourth-quarter running of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue, Houston fended off another Detroit comeback for a 20-13 victory.

Miller and Blue combined for 47 yards on a nine-play scoring drive that enabled the Texans (5-3) to build a 20-10 lead with 4:09 remaining.

Miller and Blue totaled 97 yards on 26 carries but that proved just enough to help Houston snap the Lions’ three-game winning streak.

The New York Jets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit for a 31-28 victory over winless Cleveland.

Matt Forte ran for two second-half touchdowns and Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for a touchdown as the Jets (3-5) outscored the Browns 24-8 in the final 30 minutes.

Fitzpatrick returned to the lineup after Geno Smith started one game last week before suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The embattled veteran completed 16 of 34 passes for 228 yards and the one touchdown.

Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown and Denver’s defense twice turned San Diego away in the waning minutes for a 27-19 win over the Chargers.

San Diego’s last-gasp drive was stopped near midfield when Philip Rivers, under pressure from the Broncos (6-2) pass rush, threw incomplete on fourth down. The Chargers fell to 3-5.