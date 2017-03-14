Nelson goal puts Ireland at top of Hockey World League group

Hockey World League Round 2

Ireland 1 Italy 0

Matthew Nelson’s single goal in the 25th minute was enough to see Ireland top their group at Hockey World League Round 2 in Stormont, setting up a quarter-final date with Poland on Thursday evening.

The Lisnagarvey teenager got on the end of a Ronan Gormley pass for the vital goal. From there, Ireland made a number of decent moves as they sought a second goal to make the game safer but none were forthcoming, meaning the tie remained in the balance.

The Italians have shown in the tournament to date they have ability beyond their rating as the lowest ranked side in the competition at number 34. That is, in no small part, due to the addition of six players born elsewhere – including five from Argentina – who have been incorporated into their panel in recent times.

Indeed, Thomas Keenan - whose grandfather hailed from Cork before emigrating to South America - saved a Jonny McKee effort off the line while goalkeeper Enrico Francesconi kept out shots from Conor Harte and Jeremy Duncan.

Italy enjoyed greater possession in the second half but could not break through David Harte’s defences and the Green Machine stayed clear for a 1-0 success.

Ireland now go into the quarter-finals unbeaten and face a Poland side who lost three out of three in the group phase, falling 1-0 to Scotland on Tuesday morning. A third place finish overall will see Ireland qualify for World League Round 3 where the World Cup tickets are decided, making this first knock-out game all-important.

The tie will take place at 4.45pm at Stormont on Thursday and will be followed up by the Ulster Schoolboys McCullough Cup final between Wallace HS and Sullivan Upper at 7pm at the same venue.

IRELAND: D Harte, J Bell, M Bell, R Gormley, M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, J McKee, P Gleghorne, C Harte, J Wright Substitutes: B Walker, C Cargo, J Duncan, L Cole, S Murray, J Carr, N Glassey

ITALY: E Francesconi, J Dallons, S Herrera, G Ursone, D Grossi, T Keenan, L Dussi, L da Gai, Julian Montone, Juan Montone, M Amorosini Substitutes: N Mondo, L Lixi, F Lai, A Nunez, F Padovani, G Carta, M Malucchi