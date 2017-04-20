Neil Robertson through to round two in Snooker World Championship

Melbourne-born player will now face Marco Fu at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

Neil Robertson at the Betfred Snooker World Championships where he had a 10-4 victory over Thai debutant Noppon Saengkham. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Neil Robertson set up a mouthwatering clash with Marco Fu as the Australian swept through to the second round of the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Melbourne-born Robertson, the 2010 champion, converted an 8-1 overnight lead into a 10-4 victory over Thai debutant Noppon Saengkham.

The 35-year-old, now based in Cambridge, fired breaks of 70 and 76 on Thursday to make sure of his place in the last 16, where the in-form Fu awaits him.

Robertson said: “I’m very happy to get through. The damage was done yesterday when clearly I took full advantage of his nerves on his debut and I seemed to punish all his mistakes.

“Overall it was a very professional performance.

“Today he came out without any pressure on him and knocked in a lot of great balls and he nicked a few back, but from 8-1 you’ve pretty much got to not turn up to get beaten from there.

“Today I was maybe a little bit slack on a few shots but after the interval I regained my focus and was determined to finish it off.”

