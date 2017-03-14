Nairo Quintana holds on to win Tirreno-Adriatico

Twice Tour de France runner-up finishes with 25-second advantage over Dennis

Colombian rider Nairo Quintana won his second Tirreno-Adriatico title. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/EPA

Colombian Nairo Quintana laid down an early marker for the Tour de France when he won the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after holding on to his overall lead at the end of the final time trial on Tuesday.

Australian Rohan Dennis (BMC) prevailed in the 10.5km solo effort against the clock to finish second overall ahead of France’s Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Quintana (Movistar), a twice Tour de France runner-up who built his victory with a win in the main mountain stage that ended up the Terminillo pass, finished with a 25-second advantage over Dennis, with Pinot ending up 36 seconds off the pace.

World champion Peter Sagan, one of the top favourites for Saturday’s classic Milan-San Remo, was nearly taken down when a lady with a dog walked on a pedestrian crossing just in front of him.

– (Reuters)

