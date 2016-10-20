Munster hope home advantage will bring interprovincial glory

Ulster aim for under-18 three-in-a-row as Leinster target fourth successive under-16 title

Mary Hannigan

The Irish senior hockey squad are preparing for their two matches away to Belgium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne /Inpho

The Irish senior hockey squad are preparing for their two matches away to Belgium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne /Inpho

 

Munster will hope that home advantage in the under-16 and under-18 interprovincial tournaments will help them end a lengthy wait for success in both events. The last time they picked up the under-16 title was in 2002, while most of their players wouldn’t have been born when they were last under-18 champions, back in 1999.

Since then only Connacht’s under-16 victory in 2008 has interrupted Ulster and Leinster’s dominance of both tournaments. Ulster are targeting an under-18 three-in-a-row at Garryduff this weekend, while Leinster are aiming for their fourth successive under-16 title.

The Irish senior squad, meanwhile, are preparing for their two matches away to Belgium, the first taking place on Monday evening in Brussels, the second on Tuesday evening in Waterloo.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.