Munster hope home advantage will bring interprovincial glory

Munster will hope that home advantage in the under-16 and under-18 interprovincial tournaments will help them end a lengthy wait for success in both events. The last time they picked up the under-16 title was in 2002, while most of their players wouldn’t have been born when they were last under-18 champions, back in 1999.

Since then only Connacht’s under-16 victory in 2008 has interrupted Ulster and Leinster’s dominance of both tournaments. Ulster are targeting an under-18 three-in-a-row at Garryduff this weekend, while Leinster are aiming for their fourth successive under-16 title.

The Irish senior squad, meanwhile, are preparing for their two matches away to Belgium, the first taking place on Monday evening in Brussels, the second on Tuesday evening in Waterloo.