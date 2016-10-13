Much anticpation as UCD Marian take on Templeogue

“The league is a marathon, not a sprint,” stated UCD Marian head coach Ioannis Liapakis ahead of his team’s much-anticipated top-of-the-table battle with Templeogue at the National Basketball Arena on Sunday.

The sides will go head-to-head in a tantalising clash at 6pm, rounding off a bumper weekend of basketball action in Tallaght in the Men’s Super Series, which sees all of the men’s Super League teams in action under one roof.

“I know for fans it is an important game as we are the only two unbeaten teams,” Liapakis continued, “But we don’t treat this game any differently to others. Of course we want to win. This year we have the right chemistry, we also have depth in our bench, but everything can change quickly – consistency is what matters now.”

Pyrobel Killester and Belfast Star are first up at 2pm on Saturday, while some of the other fixtures see Irish TV Tralee Warriors take on SSE Airtricity Moycullen and UCC Demons against KUBS.

Consecutive win

In the Women’s Super League, leaders Ambassador UCC Glanmire will be hoping to net their third consecutive win when they travel to Meteors this weekend.

Meteors are coming in off the back of a loss to NUIG Mystics, but head coach Greg Petrovic stated that they’re ready for the Glanmire challenge.

“It’s the beginning of the year, this team is going to take some time to settle in and I think it will probably be after Christmas before they show their best. Every game for us is a mini final – there are top teams in the league and Glanmire is one of them. We believe we can win, we want to threaten these teams and if we will play a bit better than we did at the weekend the result could come.”

Pyrobel Killester will be hoping to build on their winning start when they travel to Maxol WIT Wildcats, while Courtyard Liffey Celtics welcome NUIG Mystics and DCU Mercy take on Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday

Men’s Super League: Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 2.0; Irish TV Tralee Warriors v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 4.0;Commercial.ie Eanna v DCU Saints, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 6.0.

Women’s Super League: Meteors v UCC Glanmire, Coláiste Íosagáin, 4.0;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Pyrobel Killester, Mercy SS, Waterford, 7.0;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v NUIG Mystics, Leixlip Amenities, 7.30;

Sunday

Men’s Super League: Griffith Swords Thunder v UL Eagles, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 2.0; KUBS BC v UCC Demons, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 4.0; Templeogue v UCD Marian, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 6.0.

Women’s Super League: DCU Mercy v Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell, DCU Sports Complex, Glasnevin, 1.0.