Mossley advance to last eight with shock win over Railway

Corinthian and Mossley showed there is plenty of life in the provincial leagues as they eliminated Glenanne and Railway Union in the second round of the Irish Senior Cup.

The former was perhaps more sign-posted, a high-flying Leinster league side against a Glens side enduring middling form in the national EY league.

Jonny Bruton and David Howard had combined for 28 goals already this term and they were both on the mark to make it 2-0 early in the second half. Bruton netted from a turnover before Howard nailed a drag-flick.

Stu Ronan pulled one back before Stephen Reid put the Reds 3-1 up. Two set-piece goals from Shane O’Donoghue offered the Glens the reprieve of a penalty shoot-out, but Corinthian held their nerve to win 4-2 on strokes.

Mossley’s victory at the Glade, however, could scarcely have been predicted. With just one win in the Ulster Premier, the north Belfast side were rank outsiders, but former international Simon Todd was in inspired form, netting four times in a 4-1 success against Railway.

Regional teams

With Cookstown sweeping aside Dublin University 7-1 – Stu Smyth scoring a hat trick – it means there will be three regional teams in the last eight of the competition.

It could have been four but Instonians rallied to edge out Annadale on strokes. Dale had led at half-time before being pegged back to 2-2 and Instonians prevailed 3-1 in the shoot-out.

Of the big guns, Monkstown and Banbridge produced the marquee results. Town scored twice in the first three minutes against Lisnagarvey en route to a 3-2 win in a repeat of last year’s final. Stephen Cole’s penalty stroke was the decisive moment.

At Havelock Park, Banbridge proved too strong for Three Rock Rovers, eventually breaking down the Dublin side’s dogged defence with goals from Dane Ward, Matthew Bell and Hugh McShane in a 3-1 success.

Cork C of I beat YMCA 6-2 and UCD won 7-3 in Kilkenny to complete the quarter-final line-up.