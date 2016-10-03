Monkstown maintain winning streak with late goal

A single goal from Anna O’Flanagan was enough to give defending champions Hermes-Monkstown victory over Pegasus in round three of the Hockey League.

The game at Rathdown was scoreless with just seven minutes to go when O’Flanagan looped Chloe Watkins’ pass over the Pegasus goalkeeper, giving her side their third win and inflicting on the Belfast club their first defeat of the campaign.

The only other side still to have a perfect record is Cork Harlequins who won their third away game in a row, twice coming from behind to beat Pembroke Wanderers 4-2 at Serpentine Avenue.

A double from Michelle Barry in the third quarter turned the game in Harlequins’ favour, with Karen Bateman sealing the points two minutes from time.

UCD moved up to third in the table, on seven points, thanks to two fourth quarter goals from Emma Russell which gave them a 4-2 win over Railway Union.

Newly promoted Loreto picked up their first win of the campaign, scoring 4-1 against an Ards side yet to get off the mark.

Like Ards and Pembroke, Belfast Harlequins are still seeking their first point after Ulster Elks came from a goal down to beat them 2-1 at Jordanstown.