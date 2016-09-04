Monika Dukarska keeps Ireland on a rowing roll

Kerry rower wins bronze medal at World University Championships in Poznan

Liam Gorman

Mokina Dukarska won gold in the World University Championships in Poznan. Photograph: Inpho

Monika Dukarska kept Ireland’s good roll going in the sport orfrowing when she won a bronze medal at the World University Championships in Poznan, Poland.

The 25-year-old was just pipped for silver by Austrian Lisa Farthofer in the final of the women’s single sculls, which was won by Germany’s Julia Leiding.

Dukarska, whose family roots are in this area of Poland, learnt to row when her family moved to Killorglin in Kerry while she was still young. She was in the Ireland high performance system until earlier this year.

She opted out to compete at Henley Royal Regatta, where she was beaten in the heats of the Princess Royal by Lisa Scheenaard of the Netherlands, who went on to win the Cup.

‘I’m fairly pleased with that. It’s a pity I didn’t get silver. Next time, maybe,’ Dukarska said.

Dukarska said she had dropped out of the Ireland high performance system because she wasn’t happy with it, but might return if she saw change there.

‘I’m going to see what the future brings,’ she said.

The Kerry woman was the only Irish competitor to make an A Final at Poznan.

The women’s four of Aoife Feeley, Aileen Crowley, Siofra Bennett and Eimear Lambe - sister of Olympian Claire - placed second in the B Final, eighth overall.

Other Irish crews also qualified for the B Finals.

