Mo Farah, Rafael Nadal and Justin Rose named in latest Fancy Bears leak

Farah said in 2015 that he had only ever had one TUE - but latest leaks suggest otherwise

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Mo Farah celebrates winning The Great North Run earlier this month. Photograph: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images for Nike

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is among the latest British athlete to be targeted by the Fancy Bears hacking group, with details of the 33-year-old’s confidential medical data published online on Monday.

The leak ,details two instances when Farah was granted a therapeutic use exemption - for the corticosteroid triamcinolone in October 2008 and in July 2014 when he was placed on a morphine drip after collapsing following a training run. Farah said in 2015, during the uproar surrounding his coach, Alberto Salazar, in the wake of allegations in a BBC Panorama documentary over his methods, that he had only ever had one TUE.

The Fancy Bears hacking group had already released details of nine of the 366 British athletes who competed in Rio, including the Tour de France winners Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins.

But the cyber-espionage group published details of a further eight British athletes, including cyclist Callum Smith, who won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the Rio Olympics, hockey players Alexandra Danson, Sam Quek and Crista Cullen, two-time Olympic champion rower Helen Glover and golfer Justin Rose, who won the gold medal in Rio.

Fourteen-time grand slam singles champion Rafa Nadal, French fencer Gauthier Grumier and Burundian athlete Francine Niyonsaba are among the other high-profile names to be listed on the Fancy Bears’ wesbite.

