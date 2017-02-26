Mo Farah insists he is clean after leaked report

Sunday Times report says coach Salazar ‘almost certainly’ broke anti-doping rules

Mo Farah (right) celebrates winning the men’s 10,000m final at the London Olympics with silver medalist USA’s Galen Rupp (left) and coach Alberto Salazar. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Mo Farah insists he is “a clean athlete who has never broken the rules” after fresh allegations were published about his coach Alberto Salazar.

The American coach has again found himself at the centre of doping allegations after a report from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada), which was leaked to the Sunday Times, alleged he may have abused prescription medicines and drug infusions.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah has remained loyal to Salazar, who has repeatedly denied all accusations of wrongdoing since doping allegations against the head coach at the Nike Oregon Project were first broadcast by BBC’s Panorama programme in June 2015.

The Briton said in a statement: “It’s deeply frustrating that I’m having to make an announcement on this subject.

“I am a clean athlete who has never broken the rules in regards to substances, methods or dosages and it is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse.”

Farah, the two-time Olympic champion over 5,000 and 10,000 metres, added: “I’m unclear as to the Sunday Times’ motivations towards me, but I do understand that using my name and profile makes the story more interesting.

“But it’s entirely unfair to make assertions when it is clear from their own statements that I have done nothing wrong.

“As I’ve said many times before we all should do everything we can to have a clean sport and it is entirely right that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished.

“However, this should be done through proper process and if Usada or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury.”

