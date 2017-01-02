Mighty Michael van Gerwen crowned king of the world

Irrepressible Dutchman dethrones plucky Gary Anderson to secure second world title

Michael van Gerwen crushed reigning champion Gary Anderson to win his second World Championships title. Photograph: Getty/Bryn Lennon

World number one Michael Van Gerwen of the Netherlands won his second PDC World Darts Championship title with a 7-3 win over holder Gary Anderson at London‘s Alexandra Palace on Monday.

The 27-year-old Van Gerwen never looked in any real danger against Scotland‘s Anderson during a contest that included 42 maximums of 180 - a world record for a single darts match.

An intruder who climbed on to the stage in the ninth set seemed to briefly break Van Gerwen‘s concentration but the Dutchman ended a three-year wait for a second world title by hitting the bullseye to seal a comfortable victory.

World number two Anderson, 46, was aiming to match Eric Bristow (1984-86) and Phil Taylor (1995-2002 & 2004-06) by becoming only the third man to win three successive world championship titles.

