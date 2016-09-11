Michael McKillop clinches fourth Paralympics gold medal

Ireland’s Michael McKillop won his fourth Paralympics gold medal when he eased home in the men’s T37 1500m final in a time of 4:12.11 at the Olympic Stadium in Rio.

The 26-year-old from Belfast went out as the hot favourite to defend the title he won in London four years ago and that win never looked in doubt.

While he was pushed for much of the race by Liam Stanley of Canada, the Irish runner powered into the lead with one lap to go and crossed the line four seconds ahead of second place.

It’s Ireland’s third medal of the Games after Jason Smyth won T13 100m gold and Eoghan Clifford took bronze in the men’s C3 individual pursuit.

Full report from John O’Sullivan in Rio to follow...