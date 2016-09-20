Michael Conlan signs professional contract with Manny Pacquiao’s promoter

The Irish boxer turned his back on the amateur ranks after controversial Olympic loss

Ciarán Gallagher

Ireland’s Michael Conlan in the ring after losing to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Michael Conlan last night revealed that he has put pen to paper on a huge professional deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotions.

The US outfit, who promote numerous star fighters, including Manny Pacquiao, last night sent out a message on Twitter welcoming Conlan to their team after the amateur world champion had tweeted a photo of himself at Top Rank’s Las Vegas’ headquarters with the message “It’s done!”.

That was followed by a tweet from Top Rank CEO Bob Arum who was pictures, along with Conlan, sticking their middle fingers up to the camera – imitating Conlan’s protest following his controversial Olympic exit in Rio – with the message “Amateur hour is over.”

Conlan announced his intentions to turn professional immediately after his loss to Russia’s Vladimir Nikitin.

The Belfast bantamweight was accompanied to his Top Rank negotiations by Matthew Macklin, prompting speculation that Conlan will be managed by the former European middleweight champion’s Macklin’s Gym Marbella (MGM) managerial wing.

MGM yesterday confirmed that they will manage Conlan’s friend and Ireland amateur team-mate Paddy Barnes in his move into the professional fight scene.

While Barnes is expected to make his pro debut in November, 24-year-old Conlan has suggested that he will not fight in the paid ranks until next year.

Conlan is expected to pick up a big-money signing-on fee with Top Rank, who have previously promoted some of the biggest names in boxing, including Floyd Mayweather Jr and Oscar De La Hoya.

