Mercedes insist Lewis Hamilton will be fit for US Grand Prix despite missing testing

Lewis Hamilton has been forced to miss this week’s test in Barcelona with a foot injury.

Hamilton was scheduled to trial next year’s Pirelli tyres at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.

But the world champion, who is 33 points adrift of his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg with just four races remaining, pulled out of the test with a sore foot.

Rosberg, due to participate on Thursday, replaced Hamilton on Wednesday. Manor driver Pascal Wehrlein took to the Mercedes cockpit on Thursday.

Mercedes insist Hamilton, 31, will be fit for the United States Grand Prix in Austin next week.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: “Lewis had some discomfort in his foot after training on Tuesday.

“It was agreed he wouldn’t test so he could rest it and get physio to be in good shape for Austin, which he will be. There are no concerns about next week.”

Hamilton finished third in Suzuka on Sunday to fall further behind Rosberg in the title race.

The world champion appeared distracted in the pre-race press conference on Thursday as he played around on his mobile phone. He then refused to take questions from the written media before losing six places on the opening lap after a poor start.

Hamilton recovered to finish third, but Rosberg can now afford to finish second in the remaining four races and still clinch his maiden title.