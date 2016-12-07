Mercedes ‘considering’ Fernando Alonso to replace Nico Rosberg

Two-time championship winner due to enter final year of three-year deal with McLaren

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said they are considering McLaren’s Fernando Alonso. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said they are considering McLaren’s Fernando Alonso. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Mercedes are considering Fernando Alonso as a replacement for retiring world champion Nico Rosberg.

But two-time championship winner Alonso is about to enter the final year of his three-year deal with McLaren, meaning Mercedes may have to look elsewhere.

“You have to consider Fernando,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Sky Sports’ F1 Special: Nico The Brave show.

“He is a driver I respect a lot. He combines talent, speed and experience. It’s all there.

Other options

“But he is in a contract with McLaren-Honda at the moment and we just need to weigh all the other options up.”

Mercedes face a race against time to bring in a new driver alongside Lewis Hamilton, with pre-season testing due to begin in February.

Rosberg made his surprise announcement last week, just five days after sealing the drivers’ championship.

Former Mercedes test driver Pascal Wehrlein (22) remains the most realistic option for Wolff, who insists both his drivers will share top billing.

“We will maintain the system we have,” he added.

“Both drivers will have equal status and equal opportunity to the best of our abilities. We owe it to the fans. You can’t have a pecking order.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.