Meet the Donegal 11-year-old throwing darts for €22,000

Alex Hughes from Inver has been making waves by qualifying for his first men’s event

Chris McNulty

Darts player Alex Hughes has qualified for the Worthington’s Champion of Champions finals in Wales at the age of 11. Photo: Joe Boland/NorthWestNewsPix

Darts player Alex Hughes has qualified for the Worthington’s Champion of Champions finals in Wales at the age of 11. Photo: Joe Boland/NorthWestNewsPix

 

An 11-year-old Donegal schoolboy is making waves in the darts world after qualifying for a €22,000 (£20,000) champion of champions final.

Alex Hughes, from the small village of Inver in south Donegal, has qualified for the Worthington’s Champion of Champions finals in Wales later this month.

At the weekend, Alex competed in his first full men’s tournament just four days after celebrating his 11th birthday – and won the event at Kirk’s Bar in Clady.

Alex used to carry a small stool in a rucksack to enable him to collect his darts from the board.

Hughes with former world champion Andy Fordham.
Hughes with former world champion Andy Fordham.

“When he started off he couldn’t reach the darts at the top of the board, but he’s grown a good bit in the last two years,” proud dad Peter said.

Over 40 registered players, including players from the PDC Development Tour, took part, but young star Alex made light of them all.

Alex landed a superb 130 checkout in his semi-final.

In the final, Alex – who throws under the moniker ‘The Hunter’ – defeated Alan Byrne.

The Frosses National School pupil hit a 180 and wired double 20 and the bullseye for 130 and 160 checkouts

“This is my first ever full men’s event win and I cannot believe how happy I am,” Alex said.

“I’ve practiced every day for the last two years so to play in full men’s events like the Champion of Champions is a dream come true”.

Alex will compete in the finals at St David’s Hall in Cardiff on August 26th when 246 players will play off to become the Red Dragon Champion of Champions.

The tournament has a prize pot of €22,000 (£20,000).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.