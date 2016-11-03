Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea makes his return to basketball

Mayo footballing star Aidan O’Shea has made a return to the basketball court this week after a seven-year break.

The 26-year-old, who played with St Declan’s basketball club in Dublin until 2009 and also played schools’ basketball in Castlebar, was looking forward to returning to the court with his new club, Ej Sligo All-Stars.

“I haven’t played since my first year in college, but I’m looking forward to training,” he said. “I asked the coach Shane [O’MEARA]about joining the team last year and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. This winter is probably one of the first times I’ve a couple of months to myself, and I’ve time now to be able to train with them.”

Indeed, Ej Sligo All-Stars have a long history with Mayo GAA, with O’Shea being the third footballing hero to walk through their doors, following in the footsteps Ronan McGarrity and Liam McHale.

“I’m not nervous about going back - though Ronan is here too so I’m sure there’ll be a lot of slagging! I’m really happy to be back but I don’t have any great expectations of myself - I’ll just see how it goes.

“I might rope a few more of the Mayo lads into it too, football skills transfer very well over to basketball so I might get a few more down to Sligo - you never know!” he finished.

Also speaking about the news, head coach Shane O’Meara stated: “We’re delighted to have Aidan on board, he’s a great athlete and there’s been a great buzz around the gym here for his first training session.

“Sligo is a big sporting county, so it’s great for the young basketball players here - who also love GAA - to see one of the big heroes of the game coming down here and shooting some baskets. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in action over the coming months.”