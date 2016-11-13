Matthew Bell puts Banbridge to the top of the men’s Hockey League

Tie of round six was the 5-5 draw between Glenanne and UCD in Tallaght

Stephen Findlater

 

Matthew Bell’s coolly converted penalty stroke was enough to send Banbridge to the top of the men’s EY Hockey League with a 1-0 win over reigning champions Lisnagarvey.

It was the one chance of note in a tie dominated by two defences packed with international quality. As it was, Jonny McKee’s jinking run drew the stroke in the 53rd minute which Bell stepped up to convert.

Before that, Bann had looked the slightly more dangerous though their attacks only amounted to a couple of miscued strikes under pressure from Paul Gleghorne and Jonny Bell.

After that, Garvey attempted a fightback but got precious little change from a tight-knit defence. The result lifted Bann into a one-point lead at the head of the table above Monkstown and Cork C of I with Lisnagarvey and Three Rock Rovers in a tie for fourth, three points off the leaders.

The tie of round six of the league, though, was undoubtedly the 5-5 draw between Glenanne and UCD in Tallaght, the hosts producing a miracle to recover from 4-0 down while it was 5-2 going into the closing 10 minutes.

The students were flying high with recent Irish call-up Jeremy Duncan netting twice as they appeared to be in cruise control. But a Stephen Brownlow hat trick saw the Glens summon a famous comeback.

C of I were handy 3-1 winners over Instonians with Julian Dale - celebrating his first international call-up - scoring a six-minute hat trick in the second quarter.

Luke Madeley’s double saw Rovers beat Railway Union 2-0 while Monkstown swept by Pembroke 4-1.

In Dubai, meanwhile, Irish man David Balbirnie’s bid to be the International Hockey Federation’s president came to an end as India’s Narinder Batra took two thirds of the votes on Saturday morning.

At the event, Ireland’s David Harte was named on the shortlist for 2016 world goalkeeper of the year as he looks to retain the gong.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.