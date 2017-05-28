Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll take European gold

Denise Walsh also wins silver in Czech Republic with O’Donovan brothers yet to race

Mark O’Donovan (L) and Shane O’Driscoll on the podium after their European success. Photograph: Martin Divisek/EPA

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll enjoyed a golden morning on Sunday, as they won the final of the lightweight men’s pair at the European Rowing Championships.

It was a fine morning on the water for Ireland, with Denise Walsh also picking up silver in the lightweight women’s single sculls.

And there is prospect for more success in the Czech Republic on Sunday, with Rio Olympics medallists Gary and Paul O’Donovan due to compete in the lightweight men’s double sculls at 10.46 (BST).

More to follow.

