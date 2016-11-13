Mark Downey takes points race in World Cup track event

Irishman seals victory by winning the final sprint, where double points were on offer

Shane Stokes

Ireland’s Mark Downey celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s points race final during the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the sport centre Omnisportin Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photograph: Getty Images

Irishman Mark Downey clocked up the best result of his career on Saturday when he won the points race at the UCI World Cup track event in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. The 20-year-old previously took a silver medal in the European Under-23 championships this year but moved up a notch with his victory.

Competing in the 120 lap event, he sealed victory by winning the final sprint, where double points were on offer.

“I tried to get a lap in the middle and got half a lap, but I knew it wasn’t the right time so I took the sprint,” he said. “Coming to the last sprint I was sitting out of contention and waited until everyone else’s face was worse than mine. I was sussing out who I needed to get away from. The Polish guy was the main one, he was at the front so I just went for it.”

His win follows on from Felix English’s fine fourth place in the men’s scratch race on Friday.

