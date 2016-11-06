Manny Pacquiao makes winning return to the ring

37-year-old gets unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas on retirement comeback

Manny Pacquiao earned a points decision over Jessie Vargas on his return to the ring. Photograph: Reuters

Manny Pacquiao earned a points decision over Jessie Vargas on his return to the ring. Photograph: Reuters

 

Manny Pacquiao won the WBO welterweight title with a unanimous points victory over Jessie Vargas in his return to the ring.

The 37-year-old Filipino announced his retirement in April after beating Timothy Bradley but was back in the ring seven months later and claimed a decisive victory against his American opponent.

Pacquiao knocked Vargas down in the second and looked in good shape throughout, with two judges scoring the bout 118-109 and the other 114-113 in the eight-weight world champion’s favour.

Floyd Mayweather was in attendance for the fight but Pacquiao was non-committal when asked whether a rematch with the 49-0 fighter was on the cards.

In the post-fight interview in the ring, Pacquiao said: “I don’t know, whoever the people want me to fight, I am not picking an opponent, whoever my promoter gives me I will fight.

“I’m going back to senate and the next fight I talk to Bob (Arum).”

Pacquiao was quickly challenged to a bout by British world welterweight champion Kell Brook, who tweeted: “unification fight at 147. Yes please #2017”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.