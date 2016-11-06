Manny Pacquiao makes winning return to the ring

Manny Pacquiao won the WBO welterweight title with a unanimous points victory over Jessie Vargas in his return to the ring.

The 37-year-old Filipino announced his retirement in April after beating Timothy Bradley but was back in the ring seven months later and claimed a decisive victory against his American opponent.

Pacquiao knocked Vargas down in the second and looked in good shape throughout, with two judges scoring the bout 118-109 and the other 114-113 in the eight-weight world champion’s favour.

Floyd Mayweather was in attendance for the fight but Pacquiao was non-committal when asked whether a rematch with the 49-0 fighter was on the cards.

In the post-fight interview in the ring, Pacquiao said: “I don’t know, whoever the people want me to fight, I am not picking an opponent, whoever my promoter gives me I will fight.

“I’m going back to senate and the next fight I talk to Bob (Arum).”

Pacquiao was quickly challenged to a bout by British world welterweight champion Kell Brook, who tweeted: “unification fight at 147. Yes please #2017”.