Magee double seals 11th hockey cup final for Banbridge

Co Down side keep treble hopes alive after Monkstown fail to rattle Mark Tumilty’s men

Stephen Findlater

Banbridge’s Johnny McKee in action against Monkstown in the Irish Hockey Men’s Senior Cup Final, at UCD, Dublin, in which he scored one goal for his side. Photograph: Paul Walsh/Inpho

Banbridge’s Johnny McKee in action against Monkstown in the Irish Hockey Men’s Senior Cup Final, at UCD, Dublin, in which he scored one goal for his side. Photograph: Paul Walsh/Inpho

 

Men’s Irish Senior Cup final

Banbridge 3 (E Magee 2, J McKee) Monkstown 1 (D Carson)

Eugene Magee’s pair of second-half goals secured Branbridge their 11th Irish Senior Cup title, beating the reigning champions Monkstown with something to spare at Belfield.

Indeed, the cup success was a logical outcome for the Co Down side who have, for the most part, been the standout club team this season with skipper Matthew Bell producing a performance to match.

Jonny McKee had them 1-0 up from a fortuitous chance in the eighth minute before Magee doubled up with a thunderous volley in the second half.

Crackerjack

Davy Carson’s crackerjack of a finish belatedly woke Monkstown up after their slow start but Magee’s second put the game to bed with 20 minutes to go, rolling home Fraser Mills’s driving run and cross.

Monkstown toiled hard from there on, winning a number of penalty corners but a series of goalmouth scrambles did not bounce their way with Bell and goalkeeper Gareth Lennox cleaning up at every turn.

It keeps Banbridge’s treble hopes alive with their next port of call a midweek refix against Lisnagarvey on Wednesday evening in the EY Hockey League.

They currently sit second behind Three Rock Rovers by four points but have two games in hand while they also have an EY Champions Trophy playoff place.

Hectic

Add in a Euro Hockey League KO16 battle with Racing Club de France in Eindhoven on the Easter weekend and it makes for a hectic month for Mark Tumilty’s men.

For Monkstown, they have ground to make up in the league if they are to reach the playoffs and earn a rematch with Banbridge, sitting three points off Cork C of I in fifth place.

Banbridge: G Lennox, D Carlisle, K Marshall, Ph Brown, M Bell, Pe Brown, M Allister, J McKee, E Magee, J Wright, B McCandless

Subs: S Farson, R Beattie, F Mills, H McShane, L Roleston, D Ward, J Rowe

Monkstown: D Fitzgerald, N Dee, D Cole, J Lynch, K Lynch, K Good, L Cole, D Carson, G Groves, G Cole, S Cole

Subs: A Ward, K Smith, R Quirke, S Hyland, D Poff, M Maguire, K Kenning

Umpires: L Allen, N Mackay

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.