Low numbers and high winds at national cruiser championships

Four new national champions emerge at Royal Cork Yacht Club

David Branigan

Conor Phelan’s Jump Juice powers through heavy chop while defending his Division 0 title at the Irish Cruiser Racing Association National Championships 17 hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Conor Phelan’s Jump Juice powers through heavy chop while defending his Division 0 title at the Irish Cruiser Racing Association National Championships 17 hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

A record low-turnout for the annual Irish Cruiser Racing Association national championships on Cork Harbour belied a memorable series for the 43 entries from around Ireland.

Although medium airs marked the start of the regatta at the Royal Cork Yacht Club on Friday, the weekend forecast of gales proved accurate. Nevertheless, three races were sailed on Saturday before the series was abandoned on the third day.

But five races proved plenty for most competitors, many nursing broken gear and bruised bodies, who were glad to turn back for shelter as the westerly gale gusts whipped up a seaway off Spike Island.

Unchallenged by a final race or two, Saturday’s leaderboard remained unchanged and four new national champions emerged. The exception was John Maybury’s Joker 2, the J109 from the Royal Irish YC that recorded its third consecutive victory at this event in Division 1.

Ousted Division 2 champion David Cullen on Checkmate VI had a broken spinnaker pole after Saturday’s opening race and retired leaving the path clear for Howth clubmate Ross McDonald on Equinox to take over as the new title-holder.

The smallest boat division had the largest turnout - 12 boats - with J24 footers making up nine of the entries and accounting for all top seven places. Foynes Sailing Club’s Darragh McCormack on his newly-acquired Stouche topped the class with consistent top three scores.

Of all five divisions, just two had straight unbeaten runs by the eventual winners. Division 3 saw Paul Gibbons’ restored quarter-tonner Anchor Challenge unbeaten for the series while in Division 0, Rob O’Leary at the helm of Tony Ackland’s Welsh entry Dark Angel delivered five straight wins against defending champion Conor Phelan on Jump Juice.

The pair were locked in a match-race series since Friday, rarely more than a few boat-lengths apart, and provided a spectacle of their own.

Meanwhile, while this championship was cut short most of the fleet will remain in the locality for a re-match of sorts next week when the biennial O’Leary Life & Pensions Sovereigns Cup is held at Kinsale.

Over 90 boats are expected there while the small turnout for the weekend’s championship will be the focus of efforts by the ICRA committee ahead of next year’s event that is to be held later in the year to avoid fixtures conflicts and will be staged on Galway Bay.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.