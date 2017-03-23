Loreto on verge of Champions Trophy qualification

Rollercoaster campaign could end on a high note if they defeat struggling Ulster Elks

Mary Hannigan

For their Champions Trophy-qualifying hopes to stay alive, Railway Union and Pegasus need Elks to defeat Loreto. File photograph: Ryan Bryne/Inpho

For their Champions Trophy-qualifying hopes to stay alive, Railway Union and Pegasus need Elks to defeat Loreto. File photograph: Ryan Bryne/Inpho

 

After picking up just a single victory from the opening five games of their Hockey League campaign, Loreto might have struggled to imagine being in the running for a place in the Champions Trophy come March.

Their form improved considerably after that poor start, but defeats to UCD, Hermes-Monkstown and Pegasus last month knocked them back again. Their rollercoaster trip could, though, finish on a high on Saturday when a win over bottom club Ulster Elks would secure them fourth place in the table and that Champions Trophy slot.

For their Champions Trophy-qualifying hopes to stay alive Railway Union and Pegasus, who meet at Jordanstown on Saturday, need Elks to get the better of Loreto, but with just one win from their 16 games so far that would seem an unlikely potential outcome.

The top three – UCD, Hermes and Cork Harlequins – are all at home to teams from the bottom four, so will expect to add another three points to their tallies. The battle for top spot, the reward for which is European qualification, will, most probably, go down to the final day – Hermes play Pegasus in their game in hand on UCD on April 1st, before they take on the students a week later.

Elks, four points adrift of second-from-bottom Pembroke Wanderers, look destined for automatic relegation, but Pembroke could still close the three point advantage held by Belfast Harlequins if they beat Elks in their final fixture of the campaign in a fortnight. Harlequins play Loreto in their final game.

Whatever team finishes second from bottom goes in to the promotion/relegation play-offs for which Lurgan, who retained their Ulster title earlier this week, Leinster champions Trinity and UCC, who won their first Munster Senior League title since 1992, have already qualified.

Hockey League – Saturday: Pegasus v Railway Union, UUJ, 11.30; Cork Harlequins v Ards, Farmers Cross, 1.0; Loreto v Ulster Elks, Beaufort, 2.30; UCD v Belfast Harlequins, Belfield, 2.50; Hermes-Monkstown v Pembroke Wanderers, Rathdown, 4.15.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.