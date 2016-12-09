Lisnagarvey seeking to stop slide against Instonians

What’s eating one of Ireland’s top sides Lisnagarvey? The team that made a 21-game solo run of wins have not been able to get over the line for the last month and have seen their position slide from top of the EY Hockey League table to fifth place.

Of the last four matches in the EY Hockey League, ’Garvey have lost two and drawn two, a far cry from winning 19 successive league games as well as two EYHL playoff matches before a 1-1 draw with Three Rock Rovers in October.

Last time out, Glenanne landed their first win of the campaign with a win over the reigning champions at the end of last month. Shane O’Donoghue opened the scoring from a corner in the second-half.

Poor streak

Rowland Rixon-Fuller then added to that before Neal Glassey got one back. But Gary Shaw continued the Ulster side’s misery with a third Glenanne goal just three minutes from the end of the match.

This weekend Lisnagarvey now have an opportunity to break their poor streak of form when they travel to Belfast on Saturday to play Instonians, having also lost to Monkstown in the final 16 of the Irish Senior Cup last weekend.

Instonians are aware that the Dublin club hit ’Garvey with two goals in the opening three minutes through Gareth Watkins and Sam Hyland. Although the home side came back to level Steven Cole converted a late penalty stroke for the 3-2 win.

Monkstown top the EY Hockey League table and have a home game against Glenanne on Saturday with second-placed Banbridge facing the UCD students in a Sunday match at Belfield.

FIXTURES

Friday: EY Hockey League – Pembroke v Railway Union, Serpentine Avenue, 8.00pm

Saturday: EY Hockey League – Monkstown v Glenanne, Rathdown 2.30pm; Lisnagarvey v Instonians, Comber Road 3.00; Three Rock Rovers v Cork C of I, Grange Road 3.00.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday: EY Hockey League – UCD v Banbridge, Belfield 2.00