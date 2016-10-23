Lisnagarvey and Monkstown on track for repeat of Irish Senior Cup

Cork C of I defeat Belfast Harlequins while Three Rock Rovers had a 7-1 win over NICS

Stephen Findlater

Lisnagarvey skipper Daniel Buser scored a late winner against Pembroke in the Irish Senior Cup. Photograph: Inpho

Lisnagarvey skipper Daniel Buser scored a late winner against Pembroke in the Irish Senior Cup. Photograph: Inpho

 

The second round draw for the men’s Irish Senior Cup provided some potential fireworks with current EY Hockey League leading duo Lisnagarvey and Monkstown set to face off in a repeat of last year’s final.

It follows ’Garvey’s dramatic 3-2 win over Pembroke on Saturday in round one with skipper Daniel Buser nabbing the winner late in the day. Twice Pembroke had come back from a goal down, Alan Sothern and Maurice Elliott counter-acting efforts from Andy Williamson and Daniel Nelson.

Buser converted a stroke with four minutes remaining, though, to win the day and a home date with Monkstown on December 3rd.

Another eye-catching second round tie is Banbridge’s tie with Three Rock Rovers. Rovers – with a 7-1 win over NICS – were the highest scorers in the first round which went pretty much to the form book.

Indeed, all of the big guns advanced. Cork C of I were able to shake off the attentions of Belfast Harlequins, building a 3-1 half-time lead via Stephen Wolfe, Phil Brownlow and Julian Dale while Stephen Sweetnam made the game safe as Luke McClelland’s double kept them honest.

UCD eased to a 4-1 win over Rathgar; Instonians beat Portadown 6-0 while Corinthian beat Raphoe on the same scoreline. Mossley were too good for Avoca in a 3-0 result.

In the Leinster league derby, YMCA came from a goal down against Clontarf to win 3-1, Thom Ritchie, Rob Anderson and Jamie Tobin doing the damage. Keith Black’s single goal edged Cookstown past Kilkeel 1-0.

Elsewhere, the Valencia Under-21 junior international tournament gets underway today without Ireland who withdrew from the competition due to a lack of available funds.

Extended men’s and women’s squads were named in the wake of September’s interpros with this tournament part of the long-term preparation for the 2017 European Under-21 championships.

