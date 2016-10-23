Lisnagarvey and Monkstown on track for repeat of Irish Senior Cup

The second round draw for the men’s Irish Senior Cup provided some potential fireworks with current EY Hockey League leading duo Lisnagarvey and Monkstown set to face off in a repeat of last year’s final.

It follows ’Garvey’s dramatic 3-2 win over Pembroke on Saturday in round one with skipper Daniel Buser nabbing the winner late in the day. Twice Pembroke had come back from a goal down, Alan Sothern and Maurice Elliott counter-acting efforts from Andy Williamson and Daniel Nelson.

Buser converted a stroke with four minutes remaining, though, to win the day and a home date with Monkstown on December 3rd.

Another eye-catching second round tie is Banbridge’s tie with Three Rock Rovers. Rovers – with a 7-1 win over NICS – were the highest scorers in the first round which went pretty much to the form book.

Indeed, all of the big guns advanced. Cork C of I were able to shake off the attentions of Belfast Harlequins, building a 3-1 half-time lead via Stephen Wolfe, Phil Brownlow and Julian Dale while Stephen Sweetnam made the game safe as Luke McClelland’s double kept them honest.

UCD eased to a 4-1 win over Rathgar; Instonians beat Portadown 6-0 while Corinthian beat Raphoe on the same scoreline. Mossley were too good for Avoca in a 3-0 result.

In the Leinster league derby, YMCA came from a goal down against Clontarf to win 3-1, Thom Ritchie, Rob Anderson and Jamie Tobin doing the damage. Keith Black’s single goal edged Cookstown past Kilkeel 1-0.

Elsewhere, the Valencia Under-21 junior international tournament gets underway today without Ireland who withdrew from the competition due to a lack of available funds.

Extended men’s and women’s squads were named in the wake of September’s interpros with this tournament part of the long-term preparation for the 2017 European Under-21 championships.