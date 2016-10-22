Lewis Hamilton to start on pole

Championship leader Nico Rosberg will start in second place in Austin

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin. Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will start the United States Grand Prix from pole position after holding off his championship rival Nico Rosberg in Austin.

Hamilton punched the air as he crossed the line and secured what could be a decisive pole as he wrestles to turn the title tide back in his favour.

The world champion finished 0.219 seconds clear of Rosberg at a sun-blazed Circuit of the Americas, with Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to line up in third and fourth respectively.

