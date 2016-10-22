Lewis Hamilton to start on pole

Lewis Hamilton will start the United States Grand Prix from pole position after holding off his championship rival Nico Rosberg in Austin.

Hamilton punched the air as he crossed the line and secured what could be a decisive pole as he wrestles to turn the title tide back in his favour.

The world champion finished 0.219 seconds clear of Rosberg at a sun-blazed Circuit of the Americas, with Red Bull duo Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen to line up in third and fourth respectively.