Leinster and Ulster clinch titles in women’s hockey tournament

Leinster’s quest for their fourth successive under-16 title and Ulster’s target of an under-18 three-in-a-row in the interprovincial tournament in Garryduff might have ended in failure, but by swapping titles both provinces still enjoyed success.

Ulster had three wins and a draw in the under-16 tournament, Leinster the only side to match them in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, although the defending champions were later held by South East, Ulster’s 4-0 win over Connacht in their final game sealing the title.

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Munster in their concluding game Leinster couldn’t be caught in the under-18 contest having had easy wins over Connacht and South East, with a 2-1 defeat of Ulster too.