League leaders UCC Glanmire brace for ‘big game’ with Liffey Celtics

Coach says team needs to remain grounded on back of impressive undefeated streak

Ambassador UCC Glanmire coach Mark Scannell: “Celtics are going well and have some very good players so we’re under no illusions.” Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Ambassador UCC Glanmire are certainly not resting on their laurels at the top of the Women’s Super League table, according to head coach Mark Scannell as he looked ahead to the challenge from an in-form Courtyard Liffey Celtics this weekend.

“This is a big game for us,” he said. “Celtics are going well and have some very good players so we’re under no illusions,” he said.

“It’s nice to still be top of the League, I don’t think we’ve lost a game since last December, which is phenomenal, but in saying that, we’re realistic: it’s early days in a League that is very strong, so we’re not getting carried away. We could have easily lost our last two games as we won them, so we need to keep focused.”

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester take on Meteors, Portlaoise Panthers face Maxol WIT Wildcats while NUIG Mystics take on Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Saturday and DCU Mercy on Sunday.

Face-off

This weekend also marks the first round of the Men’s Hula Hoops National Cup, with some interesting fixtures in store, including a face-off between Irish TV Tralee Warriors and Griffith Swords Thunder.

“I’ve watched Tralee play twice now, and they’re a very talented squad,” said Thunder head coach Dave Baker.

“We need to travel down there and be strong. Although we bounced back with a win in the League at the weekend after a tough loss against Demons, the cup is another thing altogether.

“The Tralee crowd is going to be huge for them – they seem to be packing out the gym there. For us, we just need to stick to what we do well and hopefully, we’ll get the win.”

UCD Marian will take on Radisson Blu UL Eagles, SSE Airtricity Moycullen welcome Belfast Star, Templeogue face UCC Demons, Pyrobel Killester take on DCU Saints and KUBS BC face Commercial.ie Éanna.

