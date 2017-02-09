Killester facing a tough task as they travel to Garvey’s Tralee

Another busy weekend of Basketball Ireland Super League action is in store this weekend as a full complement of fixtures gets underway on Friday evening.

First up will see cup champions Griffith Swords Thunder travel to Belfast on Friday at 8pm where they will take on home side Belfast Star.

Both teams are playing a double header of fixtures this weekend, with Swords then welcoming KUBS to the ALSAA on Saturday evening, while Belfast Star will travel down to table-toppers Templeogue on Sunday afternoon in what is set to be a hotly contested game.

Elsewhere, there are some interesting line-ups in store, with all eyes on Tralee on Saturday evening as Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on Pyrobel Killester at home.

Having lost just one game at home so far this year – to leaders Templeogue – this is a must-win clash for Tralee, who currently sit just one spot above Pyrobel Killester on the table and they will be hoping they can hang on to their coveted top four spot this weekend.

All-Dublin affair

Killester meanwhile, have two games in hand on Tralee and will be hoping a win down in the Kingdom will help them on their path to leapfrogging Mark Bernsen’s charges.

It’s an all-Dublin affair in UCD meanwhile, as home side UCD Marian host DCU Saints, while SSE Airtricity Moycullen play UCC Demons and Radisson Blu UL Eagles face Commercial.ie Éanna in a must-win game for UL.

There will be four games played in the Women’s Super League meanwhile. DCU Mercy – who currently sit second on the table – will be watching proceedings closely as they have a week off from playing. But snapping at their heels will be fourth place (on points difference) Maxol WIT Wildcats who will be hoping to secure a win over Portlaoise Panthers in Waterford Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, it’s a repeat of the Hula Hoops National Cup final in Leixlip on Saturday evening as league leaders Ambassador UCC Glanmire face third-place Courtyard Liffey Celtics, while bottom of the table Meteors welcome Pyrobel Killester and Singleton SuperValu Brunell are home to NUIG Mystics in what is set to be a very close tie on Sunday.