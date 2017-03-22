Kevin O’Brien defies injury to inspire Ireland to victory

William Porterfield’s team set up a series decider against Afghanistan on Friday

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien was to the fore in Wednesday’s win over Afghanistan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien was to the fore in Wednesday’s win over Afghanistan. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Kevin O’Brien produced a brave and outstanding all-round performance to carry Ireland to a series-levelling three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the fourth one-day international at Greater Noida.

Medium-pacer O’Brien first took four for 26 to help restrict Afghanistan to 220 all out, and then returned to resume his innings in the chase — after retiring hurt on just nine — to finish unbeaten on 72 as Ireland won with more than three overs to spare.

O’Brien, who had missed the previous two matches with hamstring trouble but was back in place of his brother Niall, took three early wickets as Afghanistan stumbled to 11 for three and then 83 for seven after choosing to bat first.

They recovered, however, batting well down the order — as they have previously in the series — to set a challenging total.

Ireland’s reply looked in trouble at 130 for six, off-spinner Mohammad Nabi taking four for 30. But O’Brien came back out to hit four fours and two sixes in a 48-ball half-century and share a crucial stand of 66 in 11 overs for the seventh wicket with Gary Wilson.

William Porterfield’s team have therefore set up a series decider, at the same venue, on Friday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.