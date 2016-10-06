Kevin Ankrom steps down as Athletics Ireland High Performance Director

Athletics Ireland will straightaway begin the search for a new director of High Performance after Kevin Ankrom confirmed his decision to step down from the role and return to the US.

Ankrom’s current contract ended with the Rio Olympics, having being appointed in 2011, but rather than seeking a renewal he agreed the time was ripe to step away.

“The decision to leave has been a difficult one, he says, “but I feel it is the right time for me and my young family to return to the US.”

Ankrom oversaw several changes to the High Performance programme of Athletics Ireland, and according to the Association CEO John Foley, there is now opportunity to develop that role even further.

“Kevin did a fine job,” says Foley, “and intention now would be to copper-fasten that position, while also taking in a more coaching role, and making that a more integral part of the High Performance director. We still have a situation where too many Irish athletes are leaving the country to find the right coaching experience, but there is no reason why we can’t aspire towards a situation where more of them are returning home here to find that experience.”

According to Foley, the High Performance programme now includes a robust system of athlete and team selection procedures for major championships including dedicated selection policies, selection and appeals panels with specific terms of reference and an appeals policy for each championship event.

The programme has identified distance and sprint disciplines as key opportunities for success while the development of relay teams has also been enhanced in recent years.

“Fundamental to my role was bringing new systems into an established landscape and that is always challenging,” says Ankron, “but I am very happy that, together with our partners in sport, we have significantly moved forward in many areas and have set a good platform for more success in the next two Olympic cycles.”

The now vacant position will be advertised shortly, with Foley also hinting that coaching experience will play a greater hand in deciding the new appointment.