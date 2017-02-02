Katie Taylor to fight on Haye-Bellew card in early March

Former amateur star set for third professional outing at The O2 in London

Katie Taylor will fight on the undercard of the David Haye and Tony Bellew heavyweight bout at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Katie Taylor has been added to the undercard of the heavyweight clash between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 in London on Saturday March 4th.

An opponent has still to be finalised by promoters Matchroom, with Taylor returning to the ring two weeks earlier than planned after her proposed fight on the Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacons undercard at Madison Square Garden on March 18th was cancelled.

That came about after Michael Conlan’s promoters Top Rank complained that Taylor’s appearance in New York would take away from the Belfast fighter’s pro debut on St Patrick’s Day at the famous venue .

Taylor made her pro debut in London in November with a third-round stoppage win over Karina Kopinska and followed that two weeks later with a points win over Viviane Obenauf in Manchester.

The 30-year-old former Olympic gold medal winner is looking forward to getting her campaign for 2017 under way.

“It’s great to be on another big card in front of a huge crowd at an arena like The O2,” said Taylor. “I think people are really excited about the Haye-Bellew fight and the rivalry between those guys and as a boxer these are the kind of nights you want to be a part of. It’s a massive stage for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been here in the US for the last few weeks in training camp for the fight and working hard. It’s the start of a very big year for me and I know there are big plans but I need to keep winning and keep performing so I’m not looking any further beyond March 4th.”

