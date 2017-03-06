Katie Taylor to fight on Crolla v Linares undercard

Katie Taylor has been confirmed as fighting on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s World Lightweight title unification rematch with Jorge Linares at the Manchester Arena on Saturday March 25th.

The former Olympic and World amateur champion convincingly won her third professional bout last weekend in London with a fifth round stoppage of Italy’s Monica Gentili and hopes for a world title fight later this year as she is fast tracked in the paid ranks.

Taylor has already boxed in Manchester having gone the distance with Vivienne Obenauf in December.

“The Linares Crolla fight rematch is a brilliant fight and another massive event,” said Taylor. “It was a great atmosphere at The O2, but every fight is a big one. You can’t afford to slip up in the pro game so every fight is like an Olympic final.

“Saturday was the first time as a pro that I had a proper camp, I got great sparring in America with seasoned pros every day so I am learning all the time and I feel more than ever that the pro game is made for me.

“The body work was good and overall it was a very effective performance and getting a stoppage over a durable girl like that was the icing on the cake.

“It was great to get another stoppage win, it’s all gone well so far and the opponents are going to step up now as we kick on this year for a world title.”

Taylor’s fourth pro fight is part of a huge night of action in Manchester, topped by Linares and Crolla going toe-to-toe for the second time.

The 30-year-old has already returned to the US where she has based herself since turning professional last year. She also expects to be part of the under card for the World title fight between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in Wembley Stadium next month.