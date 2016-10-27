Katie Taylor set for professional debut in London next month

Former Olympic champion Katie Taylor has confirmed her move to the professional boxing ranks by signing a contract with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Taylor’s debut fight will be at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on November 26th, live on Sky Sports. She will also fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s second defence of his IBF World Heavyweight title at the Manchester Arena on December 10.

“When I first dreamt of Olympic gold, female boxing was practically unknown,” said Taylor. “Now because of my journey and the incredible supporters who came along with me, female boxing is as much part of the fabric of the Olympics as its male counterpart. Now I want to do the same for the professional sport and I hope those who have supported me along the way will come along with me. I’m excited for the road ahead,” she said.

Taylor’s debut will come in London next month as Tommy Coyle and John Wayne Hibbert clash in a must-win Super-Lightweight battle.

The 30-year-old will be managed by Brian Peters who previously worked with Bernard Dunne on his way to becoming world champion.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with Katie again,” Peters said.

“She’s is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s greatest ever athletes, a national treasure and a true pioneer for women’s sport. She was hugely instrumental in getting women’s boxing into the Olympics and now she wants to make a similar impact on the professional side of the sport.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn met Taylor for the first time last week and describes her as a role model for women’s sport.

“She is one of the most decorated amateur boxers of all time and a public icon in Ireland. I met Katie for the first time last week and was fascinated by her desire to not just win World titles but to break down the barriers of women’s boxing, she is an incredible role model,” Hearn said.

“Boxing is a sport open to all but it’s also an entertainment business. Anyone who has watched Katie fight knows how exciting she is and anyone who hasn’t is really going to enjoy her journey on Sky Sports. I’m really excited by this challenge and we are committed to giving Katie the opportunities she needs to achieve her dreams.”

Tickets for November 26th go on Matchroom Fight Pass Pre-Sale at midday on Thursday October 27th, priced £40, £60, £100 and £150 VIP via this link.

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Friday October 28th, with tickets priced £40, £60 and £100 available from www.ssearena.co.uk or by calling 0844 815 0815.