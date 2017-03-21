Katie Taylor’s opponent confirmed for fight this weekend

Katie Taylor is set for her fourth professional fight this weekend after beating Monica Gentili just under three weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Bray boxer is targetting a world title shot in Dublin later this year and continues to work towards that with a bout against former world title challenger Milena Kolena (9-7-1, 3 KOs) at the Manchester Arena this Saturday.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Jorge Linares’ world lightweight title rematch against Anthony Crolla and is understood to be an eight-rounder – the longest fight Taylor has faced since turning professional last November.

Less than three weeks ago, on March 4th, Taylor dispatched Gentili inside five rounds on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s grudge match win over David Haye.

That fight was due to pit her against Kolena but the Bulgarian had to withdraw due to a chest infection.

However both camps have now come to an agreement to stage the fight on Saturday, March 25th.

Koleva fought Maiva Hamadouche for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title as recently as January, but was stopped for the first time in her career in the last round against the French power puncher.

Taylor is also set to be included on the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko card at London’s Wembley Stadium next month, with a record-breaking 90,000 tickets already sold for the heavyweight title showdown.