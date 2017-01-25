Katie Taylor’s New York fight cancelled due to issues with Michael Conlan’s promoter

Katie Taylor’s fight on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden is off, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

It follows complications that arose due to Michael Conlan’s promoter – Top Rank – saying they were unhappy with Taylor fighting the night after her fellow Irish figther’s pro debut at the same venue.

The Bray Olympic gold medallist was set to fight on March 18th, with Conlan in action on St Patrick’s night, but Hearn told IFL TV that the fight will not now go ahead.

Hearn said on IFL TV: “What happened was, we were talking to Golovkin about Katie Taylor going on the card – which everyone wanted to do, obviously. And then Top Rank, Todd duBoef (president of the organisation) mainly, threw his absolute toys out of the pram because they’ve got the Conlan show the night before.

“Golovkin went on March 18th, which they weren’t very happy about but they let it go. Then they heard Katie Taylor was on and they threw their toys out and went ‘we’ve got an Irish show, Katie Taylor’s obviously massive and she’s going on the night before?’

“It was a big, well I won’t say argument, but it was drama.”

Hearn is exploring other options for Taylor now, saying that “she may fight the week before in Washington on the [Jermell]Charlo card.”

Taylor won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and made her professional debut on November 26th last year at Wembley stopping Poland’s Karina Kopinska in three rounds, while she defeated Brazil’s Viviane Obenauf in Manchester in December.