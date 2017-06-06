Katie Taylor hoping to make professional US bow next month

Katie Taylor hopes to make her American professional debut next month in New York.

The amateur European, World and Olympic champion, who has won her first five pro bouts since leaving the amateur ranks last year, is hoping to get a slot on the undercard of four time world champion Adrien Broner.

Broner faces Mikey Garcia on July 29th in a light welterweight bout in Brooklyn, New York. Promoter Eddie Hearn has said to IFL TV that he hopes Taylor will be on the bill.

The plan has always been for Taylor to appear in the USA with Hearn and manager Brian Peters pushing for global exposure.

Taylor was originally believed to be taking part in her first stateside fight in Las Vegas on the Andre Ward v Sergey Kovalev bout in the Mandalay Bay Events Centre later this month, however that did not materialise.

No opponent for Taylor has yet been named.

For the 30-year-old it will be a return to the ring following her WBA Inter-Continental title win in April on the Joshua-Klitschko undercard where she stopped German Nina Meinke in the seventh round.

Three of Taylor’s five opponents have been stopped inside the distance