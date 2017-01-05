Kagiso Rabada helps South Africa clinch win over Sri Lanka

Four wickets in seven overs from Kagiso Rabada helped South Africa wrap up a series victory over Sri Lanka with one Test to spare.

Rabada’s opening spell of the day in Cape Town was instrumental in the Proteas completing the win by a massive 282-run margin.

One of his victims on Thursday morning was Angelo Mathews, who top-scored for the tourists with 49 in a second-innings total of 224, chasing 507. The series concludes with a third match in Johannesburg which starts on January 12th.

Rabada, who took six for 55 in the innings overall, also accounted for Dinesh Chandimal (30), Upul Tharanga (12) and Suranga Lakmal (10) on the final day. Rangana Herath (35 not out) ran out of partners as Nuwan Pradeep’s dismissal at the hands of Vernon Philander brought the match to a close.

“We have been relentless, never letting Sri Lanka into the game. We really stood up at key moments of the game,” said South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.